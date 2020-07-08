Fire TV Adds Live Content Support For Sling, YouTube TV, and soon Hulu +Live TV

Following quickly in the footsteps of Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV wants to make discovering live TV content easier. But Live TV can come from disparate sources, and to that end, Fire TV is expanding its support to include Sling and YouTube TV today, with Hulu +Live to follow later.

The Fire TV interface is unique because it pulls content from many sources and shows it all on the home screen. With other platforms, like Roku, you’ll have to jump into apps to get a better view of what a service has to offer. But if you wanted to know what’s on right now with Live TV, Fire TV also made you jump into the app.

The company recently introduced a channel guide, but its abilities were limited to Prime Video, Pluto, Red Bull TV, PlayStation Vue, and Philo. Now the Fire TV interface and channel guide supports some of the major streaming players, starting with Sling and YouTube TV.

All you have to do is log into your account, and live tv content will automatically show up in the UI and the channel guide. Fire TV says Hulu +Live integration is coming later, though it didn’t give a timeline. If you’re a fan of using Alexa to control your Fire TV, you’ll be happy to hear it supports the new live content.

The update is out today, though you may need to check for updates to see it.