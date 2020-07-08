Eero’s 3-Pack of Mesh Wi-Fi Routers Is Down to $170 (And It Comes With an Echo Dot)

It’s time to ditch the old router and install a powerful, whole-home system. The Eero mesh Wi-Fi kit is a perfect solution to your spotty home internet, and at the discounted price of $170, it’s just a steal. The Eero mesh Wi-Fi three-pack usually costs $250, and ordering it from Amazon or Best Buy nets you a free Echo Dot smart speaker.

Eero’s mesh Wi-Fi systems are among our favorites. They’re easy to set up, they work with every internet provider, and they create a stable connection across your entire home. Plus, the Eero routers undergo routine updates for security and privacy features, and they support speeds up to 350 MBps.

Deals like this are rare, and they tend to sell out quickly. If you’re interested in updating to a whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system, then now’s your chance to grab the popular Eero three-pack at a ridiculous discount.