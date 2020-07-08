X
Get AirPods with the Wireless Charging Case for Just $150 on Amazon

Suzanne Humphries @book_tart
If you’ve been waiting for a good sale on Apple’s AirPods to roll around, this is it. For just $150, you can buy the AirPods and the convenient wireless charging case. The AirPods are easy to set up on all of your Apple devices and are the perfect excuse to finally cut the cord on your old earbuds.

AirPods charge quickly in the case and automatically turn on and connect to your device when you pull them out. It’s also super easy to switch what device you pair them to, which is awesome if you want to move from your MacBook and listen to music on your iPhone while you go for a run. You can even access Siri while wearing the AirPods just by saying “Hey Siri.” On-unit controls let you double-tap them to play your favorite audio or skip to the next track.

The sleek charging case can be charged with the Lightning connector or with a Qi-compatible charging mat and it can hold enough juice for multiple recharges of your AirPods between its own chargings. Plus it’s small enough to fit in your bag or pocket. This is a seriously good deal on the AirPods and wireless charging case, so jump on it before they’re gone.

