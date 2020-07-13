ICYDK: You Can Custom-Print a Face Mask for as Little as $13

Are your homemade face masks starting to fall apart? Maybe it’s time to build a collection of stylish custom face masks. Anyone can upload a photo or design a reusable pleated face mask for around $13. That’s less expensive than some of the “designer” masks that you see floating around and well-worth the price of a custom-made accessory.

Most custom T-shirt websites like Zazzle and Society6 are pivoting toward face masks. If you haven’t ordered through these sites before, don’t worry, they’re super easy to use. You just upload a photo or use a design tool to put together text and clip-art. If you don’t like how your print turns out, you can always return it or ask for a reprint. You can even buy premade custom masks through these websites if you want to save yourself a few minutes of effort.

Without further ado, here are the best websites for custom masks:

Zazzle ($13 each): Pleated large-print masks with filter pockets. Zazzle is the best value for high-quality custom masks, and the website’s design tool is super easy to use.

Society6 ($17 each): Pleated large-print face masks with filter pockets. Society6 has the highest-quality prints I've come across, but they're a bit expensive. Also, Society6 is primarily a design marketplace, so you have to go through a signup process before creating a mask.

Redbubble ($13 each or 4 for $40): Simple large-print face masks with ear loops. Like Society6, Redbubble is a design marketplace, so you have to sign up before crafting your custom mask.

Spreadshirt ($12 each): Simple cloth face masks with a small printing area. Spreadshirt is best for small logos and images that only cover the center of a mask.

Ordering face masks for your coworkers or family members? Here are some bulk websites for custom masks:

Signs.com (100 Masks for $10 each): Large-print fabric masks with the option for either ear loops or fabric ties.

CanvasDiscount (10+ Fabric Masks for $9 each): Large-print face masks with adjustable straps and a metal nosepiece. CanvasDiscount also sells cheaper polyester masks.

24 Hour Wristbands (100 Masks for $3 each): Reusable face masks with varying levels of quality. But hey, you save a lot of money.

Keep in mind that these custom face masks are for general use. They aren’t medical-grade surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Still, the CDC suggests that people use washable cloth masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.