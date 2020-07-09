The Canon EOS R5 and R6 are Flagship Mirrorless Cameras with Impressive Specs

Canon is no stranger to the world of mirrorless cameras, but the company’s EOS R and EOS RP failed to meet professional photographer and videographer expectations. Canon is looking to change that with the announcement of the ROS R5 and R6, full-frame mirrorless cameras with killer specs and high price tags.

The EOS R5 and R6 are nearly identical in appearance, share some specs including a 5-axis in-body image stabilizer, and use Canon’s RF-mount system. But when you dig into the specs, you start to see the difference between the two cameras.

Starting with the sensor, the EOS R5 can take 45MP photos with an ISO range of 100 to 51,200. Unlike the EOS R and EOS RP that cropped 4K video, the EOS R5 can capture uncropped 8K RAW video at 29.97 fps continuously for 20 minutes at room temperature before overheating. The mirrorless camera can also capture 4K at 120 fps.

You can also snap stills at 12 fps with the mechanical shutter and 20 fps with the electronic shutter. Pair that with Canon’s dual-pixel autofocus, 1,053 AF zones that cover nearly the entire sensor, and eye-tracking for humans, dogs, cats, and birds, and you have a camera that can capture almost every situation.

CanonTo save such high-resolution videos and photos, Canon includes a CFexpress card slot and a UHS-II SD card slot. The dual card slot can help ensure that content is duplicated and safe in case one card corrupts.

8K shooting and flagship specs aren’t for everyone. That’s why Canon is releasing the EOS R6 alongside the R5. As mentioned, there are similarities between the two cameras, but you drop features for a cheaper price tag.

The most significant difference is that the EOS R6 includes the 1D X Mark III’s 20.1MP sensor. In addition to lower-resolution photos, this means that the EOS R6 can only shoot at 4K/60 and 1080p/120.

There are also hardware differences. Instead of having a CFexpress and SD card slot, the EOS R6 packs dual UHS-II SD card slots. Canon also included a smaller 3-inch (instead of a 3.2-inch) rear display, 3.69 million dot digital viewfinder (compared to 5.76 million), and dropped the top information screen for a physical dial.

Canon plans to launch the EOS R5 body later this month for $3,899. A $4,999 kit will also be sold that includes a 24-105mm f/4 lens. The EOS R6 will be available in August and sell as a stand-alone unit for $2,499. It can also be configured with the company’s 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens for $2,899 or the 24-105mm f/4 lens for $3,599.

Check out Peter McKinnon’s EOS R5 and R6 hands-on videos for an in-depth look at both cameras.