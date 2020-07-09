GoPro’s New App Turns Your Hero8 Black Into a Mac Webcam

Alright, it’s time to dust of that brand new GoPro Hero8 Black and put it to use. Following in the footsteps of Canon, Panasonic, and Fujifilm, GroPro just released an app that turns your Hero8 Black into a wide-angle Mac webcam—no accessories required.

The GoPro Hero8 Black shoots 4K video at 60 FPS. It’s infinitely better than your Mac or MacBook’s built-in camera, and it’s mountable, so you shouldn’t have any trouble setting it at a good angle.

Ready to turn your Hero8 Black into a webcam? Download the latest camera firmware and the new GoPro webcam desktop utility. Then, string a USB-C cable from your Hero8 to your Mac. Viola, you have a high-quality webcam for Zoom, Google Meet, Facebook Rooms, or whatever app you use for video calls.

GoPro says that support for Windows computers is on the way. But it’s no rush, because plenty of different cameras and toys can double as a Windows webcam. You just have to figure out where you squirreled them away.

Source: GoPro via Engadget