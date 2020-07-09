Dell’s Redesigned XPS Desktop and Monitors Are Powerful and Sleek

Today, Dell is taking the wraps off a new XPS Desktop and three new monitors to bring home. Dell says the XPS Desktop is the most powerful XPS system ever built, and the monitors sport a new look and come in nearly every size you could want.

Dell went back to the drawing board with its hardware and did an overhaul of the looks and stylings. The new case is smaller and sleeker, while still leaving plenty of room for top-of-the-line internals. That includes 10th generation Intel processors, naturally, and your choice of graphics up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card.

The new chassis is toolless, so when you want to swap a hard drive or add more RAM, the process should be easy and quick. You’ll also get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and 10 USB ports, including 1 USB-C on the front of the case. The XPS Desktop is available today in the U.S. and Canada, with a starting price of $649.99.

A desktop needs a monitor, though, and Dell has plenty of options to pick. To that end, Dell has three new S-series monitors ranging from 27 inches to 32 inches, with integrated speakers, 99% sRGB color coverage, and AMD FreeSync technology.

Of particular notice is the Dell 32 inch Curved 4K Monitor (S3221QS), which comes packed with dual 5Wspeakers. If you want something less curvy (and expensive), you can step down to the Dell 27 4K Monitor (S2721QS) or the Dell 27 QHD Monitor (S2721DS), which both feature IPS displays.

The monitors range in price from $349 to $499, depending on size and resolution. All three monitors will release on August 20th.