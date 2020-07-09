GeForce Now Adds 15 New Games and Highlights Support for Apex Legends

GeForce Now is making good on its promise to add new games to the service every week, and today it announced 15 new entries. Ten games, including A Story About My Uncle, are brand new to the service, while five are returning. On top of that, GeForce Now is adding Highlights support to Apex Legends.

GeForce Now Highlights automatically captures “key moments, clutch kills, and match wins” and records it for you to view and post later. In a game like Apex Legends, getting that headshot to win the round for your team is exactly the outcome you want to brag about, and Highlights should make it easier.

You can also take advantage of Highlights in other competitive games like Rocket League and Fortnite. The system is automated, so your mileage may vary on how good it job it does. But at least if you forgot to record on your own, NVIDIA has you covered.

In addition to Highlights for Apex, GeForce Now is adding 15 new games to the service, though five are returning. The full list is below:

New to GeForce NOW:

A Story About My Uncle

Arise: A Simple Story (Epic Games Store)

Avorion

Black Desert Online (Russia/Turkey/MENA)

Endless World

Hue

My Time at Portia (Epic)

Neo Cab

Scrap Mechanic

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Returning to GeForce NOW:

Besiege

Construction Simulator 2 US – Pocket Edition

Cultist Simulator

Empyrion – Galactic Survival

Last Tide

NVIDIA’s continuing success is a good sign for the service and a nice turnaround after losing seven games just a few days ago.