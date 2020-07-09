YouTube Kids Arrives on Fire TVs

Smart TVs are easier to use than ever, and the Fire TV is no exception. But just because your young kids can navigate your TV easily doesn’t mean you want them watching just anything. Thankfully your options on Fire TV are growing today, as the YouTube Kids app has arrived on the service.

The premise behind YouTube Kids is pretty straightforward—in theory, your kids shouldn’t run into gore, nudity, swearing, or anything else objectionable. The content that hits YouTube Kids should be child friendly, whether that be Minecraft playthroughs or episodes of Tayo the Little Bus.

Be warned that hasn’t always worked out well. YouTube Kids isn’t human-curated, an algorithm picks and chooses what shows up in the playlists. Unfortunately, that led to terrible people sneaking in content that looked like Peppa the Pig but wasn’t suitable for children.

Google worked on the problem, though, and the app seems safer than before and is at least more curated than the regular YouTube app. Until now, you couldn’t get YouTube Kids on your Fire TV. A dispute between Google and Amazon led to an absence of all YouTube products on Fire TVs.

But the two companies buried the hatchet, and we saw YouTube come to Fire TVs last year. Now YouTube Kids is following suit and not a day too soon. You can download the app from the Fire TV store today.