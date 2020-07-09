YouTube Wants You to Film a Day in Your Life

You’re a pretty interesting person, right? So are lots of people. Yet, for all our differences, we have many similarities. YouTube wants to make a feature film showing “Life in a Day” around the world. On Saturday, July 25, its inviting everyone to film their day and submit it. Directors Ridley Scott and Kai Hsuing will edit the good stuff together to make a feature film.

Ten years ago, nearly to the day, YouTube put together the original “Life n a Day” using user-submitted footage. The idea was to capture what life was like in 2010 for future generations to see. Now YouTube wants to repeat the event with “Life in a Day 2020.”

On July 25, you can film your day and upload the footage. YouTube says that you can feature special days like weddings or a typical day where you go to work. You’ll have a week, from July 25 to August 2, to submit your footage at the Life in a Day site.

Directors Ridley Scott and Kai Hsuing and a team of producers will take the next five months to sort through the footage, choose which clips to use, and tie it together into a single film. Ten years ago, YouTube received 80,000 submissions and turned the content into a 90-minute video.

YouTube is inviting everyone across the world and promises to have a 30-person team of multilingual reviewers on hand to watch the footage, translate as needed. Given the number of submissions ten years ago, the chances of making it in the final product are slim—but you can’t get picked if you don’t submit.