Log In to Ubisoft Uplay, Get a Free Copy of ‘Watch Dogs 2’ on PC

Ubisoft plans to show off Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and a mess of other next-gen games during its Forward Showcase today at 3 PM ET. To drum up hype for its high-budget game trailers, Ubisoft is giving away free copies Watch Dogs 2 for everyone who logs into Ubisoft Uplay on their PC.

To obtain your free copy of Watch Dogs 2, download the Ubisoft Uplay launcher, and log in to your account (or create an account). According to Ubisoft’s website, the offer is available before and during the Forward Showcase. The website doesn’t specify how late the offer will go, so you may want to grab it as soon as possible.

Ubisoft says that people who tune into the Forward Showcase at 3 PM ET have a chance to earn “additional rewards” through trivia questions and giveaways. If you’re a fan of free stuff, I suggest watching the fancy livestream.

Today’s Forward Showcase is Ubisoft’s first all-digital conference. Most (if not all) gaming companies are pivoting toward online events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sony held its online conference a month ago, and Microsoft plans to unveil more details about the Xbox Series X during a livestream on July 23rd.