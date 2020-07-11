Instagram Is Rolling Out Pinned Comments to All Users

Instagram recently announced the public rollout for its pinned comments feature. The new feature allows you to pin three comments to the top of a post and encourage positive conversations.

To pin a comment to your post, swipe left on it and press the pushpin icon. You should also see the option to delete, report, or reply to the comment. Instagram usually relies on algorithms to highlight important comments, but pinned comments will always stay at the top of a post, regardless of how many likes they get.

Pinned comments are just another step toward content moderation on Instagram. The platform recently unveiled an AI that warns users before posting potentially offensive comments and added comment-deletion tools to help celebrities and content creators curate their posts.