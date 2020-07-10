Fitbit Charge 4 Gets Smart Wake, Dynamic GPS, and an Adjustable Display Timeout

The Charge 4 is Fitbit’s premier fitness tracker. It’s durable and waterproof, but it’s also jam-packed with features that are usually exclusive to larger smartwatches like the Fitbit Versa or the Apple Watch. Now, Fitbit is pushing the Charge 4 even further into premium territory with Smart Wake, Dynamic GPS, and customizable display timeout features.

These new features, which are part of the 1.96.29 firmware update, should help preserve your battery life, improve your mornings, and clear up some annoying Charge 4 quirks. Some of these features used to be exclusive to Fitbit’s Versa smartwatch, so they may sound familiar to you.

Dynamic GPS is a new battery-saving tool that allows the Charge 4 to take a break from communicating with GPS satellites. If you’re working out with a cellphone, the Charge 4 will automatically pull GPS info from the phone. Dynamic GPS eliminates the need to manually switch between on-device and phone GPS—something that very few people took the time to do.

Smart Wake is an intelligent alarm system that helps you wake up feeling well-rested. Basically, the Fitbit waits for you to enter a moment of light sleep before gently waking you up. If the Charge 4 doesn’t detect a moment of light sleep within 30 minutes of your alarm going off, then your alarm will ring at the set time. You have to activate Smart Wake manually while setting up an alarm.

The adjustable display timeouts feature is exactly what it sounds like. If you aren’t happy with the Charge 4’s 3-second timeout, then you can dive into your settings and keep the screen awake for 5 or 8 seconds instead.

You should receive an update notification in your Fitbit app today. If not, check back tomorrow. These things can take a while to roll out.