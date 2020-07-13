LEGO Is Working on an Nintendo Entertainment System Replica

We already knew about the upcoming LEGO Super Mario sets, but what if it took things to the next level? How about a replica Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)? That seems to be the plan, according to a teaser tweet and some leaked photos.

Earlier today, LEGO sent out a tweet that briefly shows the game console and TV silhouette. It’s hard to make out any details, and the video is brief. But you don’t need to wait to see more; full pictures are already on the internet.

Are you ready to play like never before? pic.twitter.com/XuNFD7rP0B — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 13, 2020

They come us courtesy of Chinese gaming site, VJGamer. Unfortunately, the site is in Chinese, and Google Translate wasn’t very helpful to gleam details. But from the pictures, we can see that the set seems to include a replica NES, controller, and Super Mario Bros. game cartridge.

It also looks like it works with LEGO Mario figure from the upcoming Super Mario sets, but what exactly that does is unclear. We’ll keep an eye out for more details when LEGO officially announces more.