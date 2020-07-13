Google’s Online Store Offers a New Deal Every Day for a Month

Fans of Google hardware are probably itching to get their hands on a new Pixel 4a. That doesn’t appear to be coming in the immediate future, but Google is starting a huge sale. The official Google Store is presenting a new deal every day for a month. The deals come with skits from Fred Armisen.

Weirdly, this month is starting today (the thirteenth of the month?), so it’ll probably end on the same day in August. The first promotion is $20 off a two-pack of Nest Mini speakers, bringing the price down to $78. The discount lasts for one week, so you might not need to jump on this right away…unless the supplies run out.

The sale seems to be focused on Nest and other smarthome tech, but don’t be surprised to see discounts on Pixel phones, Pixelbook Chrome computers, or the Stadia bundle, too. Google also sells third-party accessories for its devices, like cases and headphones.

You can check all of the new deals on this Google Store page. We’ll be passing along any particularly juicy discounts here on Review Geek, of course.