Google Accidentally Posted Unreleased Pixel 4A Renders

One of the worst kept secrets in the Google realm is the Pixel 4a Android smartphone. Like the 3a before it, you can expect the Pixel 4a to be similar to the Pixel 4—with a few cut corners and a cheaper price. But Google gave us our best look at the unreleased phone today by posting renders on its Candian Store.

If you visited the Canadian Google Store earlier today, the usual carousel of products that graces the top came with a surprise. In the Nest Wifi spot, you got to see a render of the upcoming Pixel 4a. Google already fixed the problem, and now you’ll see Nest Wifi hardware instead. But you can’t erase history on the internet, and the picture is here to stay.

The render does give us a few details—for instance, it seems to confirm the rumor that Google originally planned to release the device on May 12th, the date shown on the phone. You can also see a hole-punch camera on the front-side, along with a speaker grill and fingerprint sensor on the back.

According to various leaks, the phone should retail for somewhere between $300 to $400 and use a less powerful Snapdragon 730 system-on-a-chip. Like the Pixel 3a before it, rumors suggest it won’t come with wireless charging, which is a shame because wireless charging shouldn’t be a premium feature.

But, anything could change between now and an official announcement.