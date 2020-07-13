X
YouTube Music Now Lets Artists Curate Playlists for You

Suzanne Humphries @book_tart
If you’ve ever been curious what music your favorite artist listens to or is inspired by, you can now listen for yourself on YouTube Music. The fun new feature is similar to one that already exists on its competitor, Spotify, and any artist or band who wishes to participate can add and update their playlist as frequently as they want.

To listen to an artist’s or band’s playlist, simply go to their profile, scroll to the bottom, look for the new Playlists section. If they’ve chosen to create a playlist, it’ll be there. You can also find these playlists on an artist’s YouTube channel.

So far, however, the only band to take advantage of this feature is k-pop band BTS, though hopefully more artists will add their playlists soon. To get a feel for how these playlists look and work, check out BTS’ artist playlist on YouTube Music, and on their YouTube channel.

Source: BTS via Android Police

