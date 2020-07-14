LEGO Officially Announces a $300 Replica Nintendo Entertainment System

Yesterday, we brought you early details of an upcoming LEGO NES replica, but today we have even more good news. LEGO announced full details for the set, including the $300 price and a release date of August 1st, 2020.

Now that we have better pictures, we know a lot more about the NES set. For $300, you’ll get 2,646 pieces that let you build an NES console, a controller, game cartridge, and CRT-style TV. Amusingly, the controller comes with a plug to connect it to the NES, and you can slip the “game” into the console.

LEGO could have stopped there, but they added a few bonuses for the TV. It doesn’t just display a static scene from the original Super Mario Bros. NES game. You can turn a crank on the TV, and the level will “scroll,” while the Mario figure moves up and down across the bricks and steps.

But why stop there? If you happen to own the upcoming Super Mario figure from the Super Mario Adventures Starter course, it works with the TV.

Place it on top, and it will recognize the NES set. As you crank through the level, the electronic Super Mario will provide music, and sound effects as the TV’s Mario figure hops on shells, collects coins, and more.

LEGO says the $300 set will hit its retail store and website exclusively on August 1st, followed by a wider retail launch sometime in 2021.