The Upcoming OnePlus Buds Sport a 30-Hour Battery, AirPods-Like Design

After a series of leaks and rumors, OnePlus announced its plans to launch a set of true-wireless earbuds alongside the new OnePlus Nord smartphone. Now, through a post on the OnePlus forum, the company’s CEO is giving us a preview of the upcoming OnePlus Buds.

The big news here is that the OnePlus Buds have a 7-hour listening time. Coupled with their charging case, OnePlus says that you should get 30 hours of audio playback before plugging your OnePlus Buds into an outlet. That’s significantly better than the Apple AirPods or Google Pixel Buds, which have a 5-hour listening time and a total battery life of around 25 hours with their charging case.

Finally, a worthy opponent 😅 pic.twitter.com/q9zj0SNQjA — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) July 14, 2020

If OnePlus’ previous attempt at wireless earbuds are any indication, then the OnePlus Buds will support fast charging that blows away competing headphone manufacturers. But OnePlus hasn’t mentioned anything about fast charging, so consider this speculation.

Anyway, we know what the OnePlus Buds look like now! OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei sat in for an interview with MKBHD while wearing a pair of the teal, boxy-looking OnePlus Buds. Like the AirPods, the OnePlus Buds have a long stem and a “half-in-ear design.” In other words, they don’t have silicone tips and they “sit” on the outer rim of your ear.

We expect to learn more about the OnePlus Buds (including its price) during the OnePlus Nord launch event on July 21st. OnePlus suggests that the Buds are optimized for OnePlus phones, so there’s a good chance that the products will share center-stage next Tuesday.

Source: OnePlus via 9to5Google