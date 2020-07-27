13 Fun Accessories for Your Stale, Boring Desk

You probably already have a top-of-the-line mechanical keyboard, gaming mouse, and custom-built gaming PC, but is your desk actually cool? These fun though (mostly) useless accessories will help you have the most awesome desk in town.
None of these gadgets are essential to anyone’s desktop setup; rather, they are simply fun extras that can make your workspace feel more exciting, comfortable, or personalized. Most of them are ready to use right out of the box, but a few might require batteries or other accessories before you can start using them.
A Stand for Your Headphones
If you’re all about the RGB electronics aesthetic, the Corsair ST100 RGB Premium Headphones Stand ($69.99) is the perfect addition to your setup. It helps your desk look organized and clean when you’re not using the headphones, and it keeps them safe from accidental spills. The non-slip rubberized base offers stability, and you can control its lights across nine zones for nearly infinite color choices. In short: it’s beyond extra. It’s okay to want it.
A Cup Warmer for Your Morning Joe
Sometimes you get sucked into emails, Twitter, and work projects first thing in the morning, and forget to drink your coffee or tea before it gets cold. It’s okay—it happens to the best of us. But with the Norpro Decorative Cup Warmer, you can Tweet all morning without fear that your beverage has become an unpleasant tepid mug of sadness. The heated plate keeps your coffee nice and warm until you (finally) remember to drink it.
Norpro Decorative Cup Warmer (5569)
Keep your morning beverages warm while you wade through work emails, chats, and projects.
$12.58
More offers
Terrariums = Nature + Fabulous Style
A terrarium is a great way to keep things both stylish and zen on your desk. The Zoutog Glass Geometic Terrarium has a small footprint but brings a trendy look to your workspace. It has a single open pane, which makes it easy to place plants, rocks, candles, and other decor inside of it. The cute terrarium doesn’t come with any plants, however, so you’ll have to bring your own or have some delivered right to your door.
Glass Geometric Terrarium Container, ZOUTOG 6.7 inch Air Plant Holder Window Sill Decor Shelves, Succulent Plant Cacti Fern Flower Pot Container, Geometric Decor for Air Plant, Football Shape
A cute terrarium brings a pinch of nature into your desk for a zen, stylish feel.
$16.99
More offers
Mini Games to Keep Your Game Up
Sure, your desk is where you get your work done, but can’t it also be where you play? Brush up on your billiards technique with the Hey! Play! Mini Tabletop Billiards Game. It’s made of high-quality wood and regulation green felt and comes with perfectly miniaturized cue sticks and balls. Heck, it even includes chalk, a brush, and a triangle rack.
Mini Tabletop Pool Set- Billiards Game Includes Game Balls, Sticks, Chalk, Brush and Triangle-Portable and Fun for the Whole Family by Hey! Play!
Play pool instead of working. Wait, no, do work and play miniature pool after work. Yeah.
$20.64
More offers
Magnetize Your Cable Management
Okay, so cable management isn’t much fun as, well, mini games, but being able to find the cable you need when you need it can do a lot for your sanity. The Philonext Magnetic Clips peel and stick to any surface—like the side or bottom of your desk or filing cabinet—and the magnetic buttons attach to most charging cords, so they’ll always be right where you want them and you won’t have to waste time fishing for them behind your desk. Plus the stylish design won’t throw off your office aesthetic.
Philonext, Dark Grey TedGem 2018 Upgraded Magnetic Clips, Desktop Cord Management, Multipurpose Organizer with 3 Buckles and 2 Bases for Cell Phone Cable
Ensure your cables stay where you left them with these stylish magnetized cable clips.
$10.97
More offers
Save Your Desk with Fun Coasters
Look classy while saving your desk from water stains with this gorgeous Kate Aspen Under the Stars Glass Coaster Set. The luxe coasters come in a set of two and have rubber feet for sturdiness. The detailed ceramic navy blue and white constellation pattern has gold around the rim to and is a great way to show off your sophisticated nerdiness.
Kate Aspen Under the Stars Glass Coaster Set, Wedding/Party Decorations, Party Favor Gift, Navy/Gold/White
Protect your desk from water stains with these stylish and lightly geeky cold coasters.
$10.54
More offers
A Desktop Vacuum to Catch Crumbs
If you’re guilty of frequently taking a working lunch (or breakfast, or snack time), let the Ogrmar Portable Cordless Mini Desktop Vacuum help your desktop stay tidy. In addition to being teeny and adorable, it easily picks up crumbs and dirt without making much noise. It’s small enough to stay on your desk in between uses, and it only takes two AA batteries.
Ogrmar Portable Cordless Mini Desktop Vacuum Desk Dust Cleaner/Dust Sweeper for Home Office Keyboard (Black)
Clean up your desk after a messy snack with this cute handheld cordless mini vacuum.
$11.99
More offers
Jam Out with a Bluetooth Speaker
Sometimes you want to listen to your favorite playlist while scrolling through Feedly or enjoying a YouTube video (or three) during a quick work break. The Anker SoundCore Flare is the perfect way to upgrade your audio from your laptop’s built-in speakers. The Bluetooth speaker has terrific sound and battery life, and its fun RGB light ring can pulse along with your playlist. It’s even waterproof, just in case your work meetings get moved poolside (we won’t tell).
Anker Soundcore Flare Black & Blue (Black)
Upgrading your speaker means better audio quality while watching cat videos instead of working, right?
$64.00
More offers
Fidget (Cube) with This
Those who have restless hands or tend to do their best thinking when they’re fidgeting with something might benefit from a fidget toy. The Antsy Labs Zuru Fidget Cube ($12.99) offers six sides of fidgeting activities like rolling a ball bearing, clicking buttons, moving a joystick, and flipping a switch. It’s small enough to keep in your pocket or on your desk, heavy-duty enough to keep up with the most intense fidgeters, and it comes in eight fun colors.
Antsy Labs Aqua Fidget Cube
Fidget all your worries away and focus on the task in hand with this six-sided activity cube.
$12.99
More offers
A USB Mini Fridge for Chilling
If a fully-stocked mini-fridge for your office feels too ridiculous for you, what about an even smaller fridge that only has enough room for a single can of … whatever you want to put in it? If that’s more your tempo, check out the Koolatron Mini Retro Cooler. It has an official Coca Cola retro fridge design and plugs right into your computer so your next ice cold drink is at the ready.
Koolatron CCRF01 CCRF-01 USB-Powered 1 Can Mini Retro Cooler, Red
Keep your sodas ice cold, one can at a time with this retro Coca Cola-themed mini fridge.
$31.45
More offers
Stay Lit with an LED Light Strip
Nothing really makes a statement like colorful LED lights in sync across all of the RGB electronics in your office. These Govee DreamColor LED Strip Lights can be put anywhere: behind your TV or monitor, behind your desk or TV stand, underneath your shelves—virtually anywhere you can think of. You can change between seven colors via the included smart controller or the companion mobile apps for Android and iOS. The lights even have a built-in high sensitivity mic to match music and ambient noises—perfect for your next gaming sesh!
DreamColor LED Strip Lights with APP, Govee 6.56FT/2M USB RGBIC Light Strip Built-in Digital IC, 5050 RGB Strip Lights Color Changing with Music Waterproof Led Strip Lights Kit, LED TV Backlight Strip
Get an LED strip light to boost the RGB aesthetic of your office or entertainment center.
$18.39
More offers
Kick Back with a (Foot) Hammock
You’re a seriously hard worker who doesn’t mess around with toys or gimmicky gadgets that serve no purpose. That’s why you should kick back and relax your feet with the ergonomic Deskool Foot Hammock. It clamps onto most desk types and offers two positions for optimal chillaxing. The hammock folds up and stores easily, and even has a convenient built-in holder for your headphones.
Foot Hammock Under Desk with Headphones Holder | Upgraded Adjustable Ergonomic Office feet Rest |New Screw in Rubber Clamps | Suitable for All desks | Black
Give your tootsies a well-deserved break even while you're at your desk.
$23.97
More offers
A Tropical Getaway-Themed Pencil Holder
If your tastes are as distinguished as we think they are, you’ll probably appreciate this LEGO DOTS Pineapple Pencil Holder ($19.99). This 351-piece LEGO set makes it easy to keep your most important writing utensils safe and organized in a dreamy tropical style. Or better yet, empty it and close the lid so you can better appreciate the pineapple’s beautiful crown. The bright colors of this set will bring your desk setup to life and show
your cats your coworkers how cool you are.