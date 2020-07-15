Brydge Unveils New Vertical Docks for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Brydge is refreshing its Vertical Dock lineup with a series of new, one-handed MacBook Pro and MacBook Air docking stations. The refreshed Vertical Docks for the 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro are available today for $170, with 13-inch Air and 16-inch Pro versions slated for release in October.

The Brydge Vertical Dock has two USB-C connectors for dual-display setups. It supports the MacBook’s 40GBps USB-C data transfer rates, and it has a guided liner system for safe, one-handed docking. Unlike other slim docking stations, the Brydge has a built-in cooling system that funnels air through the MacBook.

Today, 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro owners can buy the Brydge Vertical Dock for $170. If you own a 16-inch MacBook Pro or a 13-inch MacBook Air, you can ask Brydge to send you an email when the rest of their docks launch in October.

Source: Brydge via MacRumors