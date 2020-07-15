OPPO’s New 125W Tech Can Fully Charge a Phone in 20 Minutes

OPPO may not be one a household name in the U.S., but it builds phones that rival the Galaxy S20 and smartwatches that are, shall we say, inspired by the Apple Watch. The company is also a pioneer in fast charging tech and is behind OnePlus’s Dash charging. Now the company says it can charge a phone in 20 minutes.

According to OPPO , its new 125W tech can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 20 minutes. If you don’t have 20 minutes to spare, it can manage 41 percent in five minutes. Naturally, integrating the new technology will require specialized chargers, cables, and updated hardware in your phone, so this won’t come to the phone you have now.

That limitation is already present on OnePlus phones—to get “Warp charging,” you have to use a specific cable and power brick. Anything else nets you a standard charging speed.

OPPO equipped its test phone with a battery powered by double-6C cells with “breakthrough battery ratio.” The charging cable is USB-C at both ends, which is a change from its previous tech.

OPPO isn’t shipping a phone yet with the tech, and it only just announced the specs, so it could be a while before we see it in any phones.

The company also announced a 65W wireless charger that can fully power a 4,000mAh battery in just 30 minutes, which is a step up other wireless chargers. OPPO says it achieved this by using “self-developed isolated charge pump technology and parallel dual-coil design to further increase wireless charging efficiency.”

The wireless charging dock is compatible with the Qi standard, but OPPO didn’t specify a release time or what phones may support it. The company also touted new GaN chargers that are noticeably smaller than current-gen GaN chargers. GaN chargers quickly phones, but they’re usually bulky and not great for travel.

Don’t hold your breath for when all of this tech hits any phones, but when it does eventually hit the market, you’ll be glad for the speedy recharge.