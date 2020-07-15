Liteboxer is a Rhythm Boxing Trainer That’ll K.O. Your Wallet

Liteboxer is a new digital boxing trainer that combines workouts with rhythm games, like Beat Saber. With a price of $1,495, however, the class-driven punching bag will likely land a serious uppercut to your bank account, on top of a mandatory monthly subscription for lessons.

It has a mat you can stand on, and the device itself comes mounted on a stand. There are six main areas on the target pad you can hit, with green LED runway lights that show you where to punch and when, and there’s an additional pad underneath for uppercuts. Force sensors within the pad track how hard you strike as well as how accurate your hits are.

Below the training pads is a tray where you can place a tablet to view workouts and lessons, though you’ll have to bring your own tablet. Like Peloton, Liteboxer’s expert-led lessons are subscription-based and cost $29 per month (once the included 3-month free trial ends). There are multiple types of workouts, ranging from 15 minute quick hitters up to impressive 45-minute endurance sessions, all of which center around rhythm and are run by U.S. heavyweight pros and fitness trainers.

Although it’s pricey, it might just be the perfect workout replacement since gyms everywhere are currently closed. It’d also make a solid addition to anyone’s home gym setup. You can pre-order the Liteboxer today, but shipping won’t start until some time in August.