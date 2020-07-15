Mobvoi’s New TicKasa Headphones Bring ANC to Your Ears for $130

Mobvoi, the company behind TicPod true wireless earbuds, is back with another set of headphones. But this time, the TicKasa headphones go over your ear, not in them. With it comes better sound quality and Active Noise Canceling, for $130.

True wireless earbuds have their time and place, but getting truly great sound is hard. There’s only so much you can do with small drivers that fit in your ears. For the best music and movie audio, you’ll want over-the-ear headphones.

The new TicKasa Headphones fill that need. They come with a Qualcomm QCC3031 chipset with support for aptX HD Audio, and the AAC audio codec. Between that and the 40mm, you should get a high-quality sound and decent bass. The headphones are Bluetooth 5.0 enabled, meaning you can walk away from your tablet or phone and still hear your music.

And when you need a little quiet, the headphones have you covered. The TicKasa headphones have Active Noise Cancellation, with a dual-mic noise isolation system. Depending on the features you use, they’ll last up to 30 hours before you need to recharge.

You can buy the TicKasa Headphones now directly from Mobvoi’s site, and they’ll set you back $130.