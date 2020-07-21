X
Popular Searches

ICYDK: You Can Get a Daily Email from USPS to See Your Mail Before It Arrives

Cameron Summerson @summerson
A pile of letters on top of a package
Joanna Dorota/Shutterstock.com

While digital delivery of many important messages is pretty commonplace these days, there are certain things that have to be delivered through traditional means. What you may not realize, however, is that the USPS (United States Postal Service) offers a service called Informed Delivery that gives a sneak peek of your physical deliveries directly in your email inbox.

Welcome to ICYDK (In Case You Didn’t Know), a series where we offer tips and tricks that aren’t necessarily new but may have gone under the radar or otherwise not be well known.

RELATEDHow to See What Packages and Mail You Have Coming Before It Arrives

Each piece of mail you get is scanned daily as part of the USPS’ sorting process. And when you sign up for Informed Delivery, you can get a copy of those scans directly in your email. It arrives every morning, allowing you to catch a glimpse of any letters, bills, circulars, packages, or even spam that are heading your way. It’s a killer service—and best of all, it’s totally free.

All you need to do is sign up for a USPS account. From there, you’ll verify who you are and where you live. This process will take a few days because USPS sends a physical piece of mail with a code on it that you’ll need to input before Informed Delivery can be enabled. This ensures that you are who you say and that they have the correct address.

A screenshot of the Informed Delivery Digest showing a piece of junk mail form Bed, Bath, and Beyond
A preview of the daily email. I’m just getting junk today, I guess.

That’s all there is to it. You’ll get a preview of all incoming mail every day, along with package tracking. It shows packages arriving that day, as well as things that are arriving soon, so you’ll know what’s coming a few days before it shows up.

Aside from Informed Delivery, a USPS account also allows you to manage package deliveries, schedule redeliveries, and get notifications on package status. Overall, it’s a great resource—especially if you get a lot of deliveries.

This is a service that I’ve been using for years and one I’m often surprised to hear that people don’t know about. If you haven’t heard of it before now, I highly recommend checking it out. You’ll be glad you did.

Sign up for a USPS account
READ NEXT
Cameron Summerson Cameron Summerson
Cameron Summerson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and serves as an Editorial Advisor for How-to Geek and LifeSavvy. He’s been covering technology for nearly a decade and has written over 4,000 articles and hundreds of product reviews in that time. He’s been published in print magazines and quoted as a smartphone expert in the New York Times. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular