GeForce NOW Adds the PC Version of ‘Death Stranding’ and More Epic Games

NVIDIA’s weekly update of its streaming game service GeForce NOW continues uninterrupted. This Thursday’s list isn’t a huge addition to the streaming library, but it does have a high-profile port: Death Stranding. This former PS4 exclusive was highly anticipated by fans of the Metal Gear Solid series, as it’s legendary game producer Hideo Kojima’s first game since leaving Konami.

Death Stranding is…well, it’s definitely a game. In typical Kojima fashion i’s got a lot going on, about theoretical sci-fi tech and government conspiracies and questioning the nature of reality, and also Norman Reedus drinks a lot of Monster Energy. As I understand it, the gameplay is mostly about walking across long stretches of empty terrain, very carefully balancing precarious loads, and occasionally peeing on ghosts. I may have gotten some or all of that wrong, it doesn’t look like my kind of thing.

But Death Stranding is an extremely pretty game, and quite demanding on even the most powerful of hardware, so it’s perfect for flexing the silicon muscle of GeForce NOW’s remote graphics tech. As a nice bonus, GeForce NOW streaming is available whether you buy the game on Steam or Epic.

Other highlights include Enter the Gungeon, Far Cry Primal, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator on Epic. Here’s the full list:

Death Stranding

Hyper Scape Open Beta

Enter the Gungeon (Epic Game Store)

Far Cry Primal (Epic)

Metin2

Surviving Mars

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Epic)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Epic)

TrackMania 2 Stadium (Uplay)

Unfortunate Spacemen

Albion Online, a unique mix of MMO and dungeon crawler, is also returning to the service. Unlike last week, there’s no indication that more games are leaving the platform.