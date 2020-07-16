Instagram’s New ‘Shop’ Page Lets You Buy Products Without Leaving the App

Your favorite social media app doubles as a digital marketplace. Instagram is launching a dedicated Shop page that lets you buy clothes, trinkets, and trendy items without leaving the app. The Shop page tailors products to your interests and saves your credit or debit info through Facebook Pay to encourage quick, effortless purchases.

In its press release, Instagram says that its Shop offers “fresh collections” from brands and creators, along with an assortment of curated products featured in Instagram’s @shop account. The Shop also has a “Suggested for You” category, which may look similar to the ads that you see on Instagram.

Instagram’s integration with Facebook Pay saves you from entering your credit or debit info every time you shop on the Instagram app. It also guarantees Facebook Purchase Protection for everything you buy with Facebook Pay and makes it easier to donate to causes through Instagram posts and stories.

The idea of Instagram Shop is pretty straightforward. Nevertheless, it’s an ambitious idea that’s still in its very early stages. Some products on Instagram Shop aren’t available for purchase through the Instagram app. And some businesses may find it hard to even get their products on Shop.

Instagram Shop is available for all users in the USA, but it may take a day for the Shop to show up in your app. To access Instagram Shop, open your Explore tab and press the “Shop” butting at the top of the screen. Instagram will eventually add Shop as a dedicated icon on the navbar, and a global rollout of Shop will begin over the coming months.