OnePlus Wireless Buds Will Last Ten Hours on Ten Minutes of Charge

OnePlus has been vociferous in its support of rapid-charging technology for years, and it looks like that approach will extend to its accessories as well. OnePlus manager Jay Liu told TechRadar that the upcoming wireless OnePlus Buds will be able to use its Warp Charge tech to go from zero charge to ten hours of battery life in ten minutes.

Warp Charge is the proprietary term OnePlus uses for its high-wattage charging systems, fist debuting on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Liu said that the same 30-watt charging applied to the case of the OnePlus Buds would let the buds and the case last for a combined total of 30 hours. Because of the miniature electronics inside the individual buds, the wireless earbuds themselves will still charge at the standard 5 volts, 1.5 amps. It’s not clear how long it will take the individual buds to charge in the case.

OnePlus has claimed that the Buds will beat Apple’s standard AirPods in battery life, and might beat them in price, too, by cutting out the wireless charging element. OnePlus has been hesitant to embrace wireless charging, only offering it on its top-of-the-line OnePlus 8 Pro this year.

The OnePlus Buds are expected to be unveiled next week, alongside a new mid-range phone, the Nord.