You Can Now Pre-Order a 10 DVD Set of Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator 10 DVD physical set release via Aerosoft
For those living in Europe, Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available for pre-order as a 10 DVD set. It’s ideal for those who don’t have an internet connection capable of downloading the massive 90 GB game. And as a bonus, it comes in a stunning package. The game launches on August 18.

This physical boxed set is released through game publisher Aerosoft thanks to a deal with Microsoft. Each of the 10 DVDs are dual-layered and together comprise the truly impressive 90 GB of game assets along with the hefty physical game manual, all of which comes in a gorgeous box. You’ll receive any updates created between when the DVDs were pressed and the game’s release via Microsoft’s servers upon installation. For anyone with spotty internet, it’ll be easier to download a few updates as opposed to the entire game.

You can pre-order the Standard boxed version of the flight sim for €69.99 or the Premium Deluxe boxed version for €129.99. Upgrading to the Premium Deluxe version gets you access to even more airports,  aircraft options, and unique flight models. Of course, if you’re not currently in Europe, you’re out of luck, but you can still pre-order the digital version of the Standard, Deluxe, or Premium Deluxe editions today.

Source: Microsoft via Engadget

