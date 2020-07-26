Like Newsletters? Here Are Some of Our Favorites

If you’re reading this, there’s a decent chance that you subscribe to the Review Geek newsletter. It’s a great way to keep up with us—we even throw some stuff in there that never makes it to our site! But if you’re already subscribed to the email newsletter, odds are you’re a fan of the format and wouldn’t mind a few more.

Here are the email newsletters that the Review Geek team (and the larger Lifesavvy Media family) love to read. They’re on various subjects and hobbies, and some update more frequently than others. But they’re all great to read, and they’re all free. We hope you enjoy them.

The New York Times Morning Newsletter : The NYT has a staggering amount of newsletters on a wide variety of topics, but for a basic overview of U.S.-focused news, I stick to the popular Morning option. It includes brief summaries of the paper’s biggest stories of the previous day, with a few more lighthearted choices for pop culture, cooking, or anything else that catches the editor’s eye. It helps that all of this is a free glimpse of the Times’ normally paid subscription.

Stretechery: Stratechery takes deep editorial dives into the breaking news of the tech industry, breaking down complex topics with surprising grace. The site offers a semi-daily news update for paid subscribers, but a weekly article is published via email for free, and it's always worth investigating for a better understanding of complex topical tech.

Morning Brew : This finance-focused newsletter will give you a short report on the day's markets, then follow it up with short summaries of the day's biggest business news. If that sounds dry, think again: the story summaries can range from satirical to surprisingly light-hearted. The trivia and game section at the close of the newsletter is a fun dessert.

Benedict Evans: For a more general tech editorial, check out this weekly newsletter from analyst Benedict Evans. It covers 10-20 articles that readers need to check out, with short summaries and pertinent points from each. The perspective leans financial, so it's a good pairing to Morning Brew (no pun intended).

The Week's Daily Top 10: Periodical journal The Week focuses on politics and other current events with an attempt at broad perspectives. The Top 10 newsletter delivers precisely 10 stories every day of the week, typically linking to other news sources after delivering a paragraph of summary. As a super-fast, super-focused recap of politics, it's hard to beat. The Week also offers more granular newsletters on positive news, business, gossip, parenting, and photojournalism.

BikeRumor: We've got at least one cycling nut on our team, and BikeRumor feeds their need for juicy news from the world of cycling. The newsletter includes highlights from the site's post as well as info on new road, mountain, gravel bikes, and beyond, plus accessories, premium parts, and general fitness info.

Submishmash Weekly: Naturally we have a lot of writers on the team, so the freelance writer platform Submittable is in a few of our bookmark folders. The site's newsletter Submishmash is primarily a list of writing contests and journals accepting fiction and essays, but it also has some wonderful picks for short-form articles on a variety of subjects.

Rock Paper Shotgun : RPS is one of the best places to find recommendations for smaller and less-conventional PC games, both new and old. The newsletter comes in two varieties: a weekly roundup of game news and reviews, and a daily digest of more or less everything that goes up on the site. Note that the site is U.-based, so game availability may differ slightly based on your region.

Rotten Tomatoes: The official newsletter of this aggregated movie site includes the latest news on the production, release, and impact of films big and small. It's a good place to start if you want the latest info on both movies and the movie industry (minus the celebrity worship) from a variety of different sources.

NPR's New Normal: This daily news update from the United States' National Public Radio gives vital updates on the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the United States' management of it (or lack thereof). As the virus impacts all corners of medicine, sociology, politics, and media, it's a great way to keep an eye on the latest developments, especially if you or someone you know is at high risk.

Oh, and in case you haven’t done so already, be sure to subscribe to Review Geek for the best consumer and tech articles, How-To Geek for advice on how to use all of it, Lifesavvy for home and living recommendations, and CloudSavvy for the latest on the emerging world of cloud computing. See you in the inbox.