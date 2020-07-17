Logitech Reveals Its Affordable Trackpad Case for the 11-Inch iPad Pro

After months of waiting, 11-inch iPad Pro owners finally have an alternative to Apple’s $300 Magic Keyboard. The $160 Logitech Folio Touch has a detachable keyboard, multi-touch trackpad, and Surface-style kickstand. Logitech hasn’t announced plans to release a 12-inch version of the Folio Touch case.

Wait, this thing looks kinda familiar. The new Folio Touch is an updated version of Logitech’s successful Combo Touch case for the iPad and iPad Air. When I reviewed the Combo Touch back in May, I praised it for its quality but knocked off points for its bulk. I also complained that its keyboard couldn’t fold behind the iPad—an issue that Logitech has solved with its Folio Touch iPad Pro revision.

Other than the fold-back keyboard, the Folio Touch is nearly identical to the Combo Touch. It has the same gray design with a detachable backlit keyboard, a glass trackpad, an adjustable kickstand, and an Apple Pencil holder. Like Apple’s official iPad keyboards, the Folio Touch is powered by the iPad’s Smart Connector, so you don’t need to worry about Bluetooth or batteries.

Logitech’s Folio Touch keyboard will be available before the end of July 2020. It works with the 1st and 2nd generation 11-inch iPad Pro and costs $160.