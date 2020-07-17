Go Download ‘Woodwork Simulator’ Because It’s Free and Frustratingly Fantastic

I’m a (very) amateur woodworker. I’m also a (very) amateur gamer. Imagine my delight when I discovered Woodwork Simulator from the same developers that brought us PC Building Simulator, the game where you run a pc repair shot. The best part? Woodwork Simulator is a free beta right now, so why not download it?

Not surprisingly, as a beta Woodwork Simulator isn’t full-featured just yet. While PC Building Simulator has you running a full shop, buying parts, completing repairs, and making business decisions, you won’t find anything to that level in Woodwork Simulator.

Instead, you just build things, mostly using hand tools. You have access to a basic saw, bit brace (a hand-drill), a plane, chisel, wood glue, lathe, and stain and paints. You can choose from multiple modes, including three challenge modes to create a specific item (like a birdhouse), and a free mode where you can build whatever you imagine.

The game is a bit buggy, I had trouble lining up tools the specific way I wanted, but it’s very playable. The biggest frustration is the bit brace, as I have trouble getting it the right direction. But in a couple of hours, I learned to use all the tools in the game and built a birdhouse. I even used a lathe to make a round stand for the birdhouse, a tool I have not used in real life.

We’re not sure when Woodwork Simulator will leave beta, The Irregular Corporation debuted it a year ago. But you can download it for free on Steam and itch.io, so even if it never gains any new features, you can at least appreciate the game for what it has without having to spend a dime.