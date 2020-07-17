Messy Room? Enable Skype’s Background Blur on Your iOS Calls

The Skype iOS app can now blur your background, just like you can on its desktop app and the Microsoft Teams app. Whenever you take a Skype call on your iPhone and iPad, you can do so with peace of mind knowing others won’t be able to judge your messy room. It’s also a nice tool to have if you’re sick of people being able to see your personal stuff whenever you have to be on a video call.

The app uses Microsoft’s artificial intelligence tools to add a nice bokeh blur to pretty much everything except for your head, hands, and arms, so you’re always the main focus. The blur tool can be enabled with a button toggle in the video call options page, where you can also turn on subtitles and allow incoming video.

There is no current support for the background blur feature on Skype for Android, or any word on when such an update might become available, though you can go ahead and use it on your Windows and Mac desktops, your iPad, or on your iPhone.