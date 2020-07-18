X
Blizzard’s ‘Overwatch: Cities and Countries’ Map Music Is Now Available

Blizzard's Overwatch game logo in glass lit up from below
Video game music is often just as interesting as the games are, and Blizzard’s Overwatch is no different. The gaming titan just released a new soundtrack from the game, now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, entitled Overwatch: Cities and Countries featuring the pre-battle tunes from each core map.

Unlike a general video game score that plays throughout the entire game, you’ll hear each of these brief tracks as their corresponding map loads—say, for Oasis, Havana, Hanamura, or Ayutthaya—which help you get into the mind-set of that map by the time it loads. There are also some tracks included from a few of the deathmatch arenas that, all together, gives the playlist a fun international vibe you can enjoy listening to wherever you go.

The main Overwatch soundtrack has been out since 2016 on various platforms if you want a more complete listening experience. You can also check out all of the music (and compatible streaming source options) from the game on the official Overwatch website, or to take part in Sigma’s Maestro Challenge.

