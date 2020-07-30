Punch Up Your Style with the Best Clothing Subscription Boxes

Clothing subscription boxes are an easy way to liven up or revamp your wardrobe. The best ones can send you casual and designer shirts, pants, underwear, shoes, and accessories every month, with each piece handpicked for you by experienced stylists.

Generally speaking, these services charge a small styling fee upfront for each box you order (typically around $20-$30), which helps pay for your stylist’s time and knowledge. You only have to pay for the items you like from the box and have decided to keep, and that initial styling fee is applied as credit towards that total. Some of these services even give you a discount on your final total if you decide to keep everything in the box. The cost of individual items varies by company, but typically run anywhere from $10-$500. These services also typically offer free returns and exchanges, but again, policies vary by company, so be sure to read through any FAQ and policies before signing up.

Stylish Options for Everyone: Stitch Fix

With options for women, kids, and men, Stitch Fix (starts at $20 per shipment) is a solid choice for a clothing subscription box. It even covers specific categories like maternity clothes, petite and plus sizes, and big and tall clothing. The service includes all kinds of clothing, from casual and business formal to items for super formal occasions. It includes jackets, shoes, jewelry, and other accessories across brands like Ralph Lauren, Old Navy, Nike, J. Crew, Calvin Klein, Gymboree, and Michael Kors.

When signing up with Stitch Fix, you’ll take a style quiz, which enables its stylists to better tailor what it sends you. The quiz asks about preferences for various styles, fits, and patterns, has you note your measurements, and lets you rate a few sample outfits. It’s worth noting that the style quiz for women takes much more time than the ones for kids and men do, so make sure you set aside a good chunk of time when you’re ready to sign up. Once you’ve finished the questionnaire, you’ll book your first Fix delivery to complete your order details and get matched up with a stylist, and your first batch of clothes will be sent to your home.

With Stitch Fix, you can keep all of the items you like and send the rest back. You only have to pay for the items you choose to keep, and the initial $20 styling fee you’re charged when signing up is applied as a credit towards your final purchase price. The service gives you a 25% discount if you purchase everything in a single box, and offers free returns and exchanges along with prepaid labels for shipping.

For Nordstrom Lovers: Nordstrom Trunk Club

Nordstrom Trunk Club (starts at $25 per shipment) is a trendy clothing subscription box for men’s and women’s clothing. The department store company brings its century-long knack for style directly to your doorstep with styles for petite sizes, plus size, and maternity clothes. Though you can set up a recurring subscription for every month, two months, or three months, you aren’t required to have a subscription; you can order a trunk whenever you want. Nordstrom covers shipping, returns, and exchanges, and the $25 styling charge you pay upfront eventually gets applied to whatever items you decide to keep.

When you sign up, Trunk Club will have you fill out a relatively brief style survey with questions about your current preferences, what you’re looking to get from the service, your style and fit preferences, what brands and stores you shop at regularly, and styles and colors you’d prefer to avoid. The service’s styles cover comfy weekend clothes, closet essentials, activewear, clothing for work, and even options for fancy events or date night, so you can pick and choose boxes to fill out your wardrobe according to your needs. Boxes will likely vary regarding what’s included, but you can expect things like tops, bottoms, jackets, socks, shoes, and accessories, most of which will be at least partially seasonal so that you can round out your entire wardrobe across all seasons.

On your online profile, you can browse and (re)order items, look at stylist-suggested outfits, better define your style by swiping through sample outfits, manage your preferences, and even share items to your Pinterest page. In your settings, you can also adjust your sizes and budget as needed, purchase gift cards, and even earn $50 by inviting your friends to join Trunk Club.

Vintage Menswear Looks: Comma

If modern styles aren’t exactly your thing, that’s just fine. Comma (starts at $49.99 per quarter) specializes in vintage menswear picks with guaranteed unique boxes, so you’ll never have to worry about running into someone else on the street with your same outfit. You can opt for a new box each quarter for $49.99, pay ahead of time for a full year of shipments (still quarterly, though) for $179.99, or just make a one-time purchase for $54.99. Each box includes one to three genuine vintage clothing items (like a graphic tee, plaid button-up, or bomber jacket), two or three accessories and artifacts (like a vinyl record or trucker hat), and a personal note describing what you received. These are actual old vintage items, not vintage-style, which is part of the fun of Comma. The service looks for American-made clothing from brands like Levi’s and L.L. Bean, and fun artifacts like an unopened pack of baseball cards from 1985.

As you sign up, Comma will have you fill out a quick style survey inquiring about your body type, your relationship with vintage clothing, and your relationship with the world so it can send you the perfect box for your lifestyle and body. The real fun of Comma is that everything is totally unique, and if you don’t believe us, check out its super cool blog which details some of its all-time favorite vintage finds. And just a quick note: Comma does acknowledge that, due to the vintage nature of its service, some items may show signs of wear or not be 100% pristine, but it does guarantee that everything is wearable, of high quality, functional, whole, and compelling.

Sock It to Me: Sock Club

Good socks are just as critical to a nice outfit as shoes or a belt are. Step up your sock game with American-Made Sock Club (starting at $12 per month). It offers a variety of fun patterned socks for women and men, and even have a Design Lab where you can customize socks with your brand’s logo, your brother’s face, your city’s name, or your dog’s face.

Each box includes one pair of fun and stylish socks that are each made by Sock Club’s American manufacturers. Signing up for the socks subscription box is super easy: just note how frequently you want new socks delivered, who the socks are for, what size you need, and your address.

Cute Clothes for Cute Kids: Kidpik

Between playing hard and growing up too quickly, no one’s harder on their clothes than kids. You can keep your kids and preteens looking cute as a button with Kidpik (starts at $13.50 per item). Because all you have to do is fill out a quick style quiz, it’s way easier than trying to take your kids shopping. Once you receive your box of colorful high-quality clothes, you’ll have an entire week to try everything on and return anything you don’t want. Kidpik will even give you 30% off the total price if you decide to keep everything in the box.

Each Kidpik box contains seven pieces of clothing and accessories (including shoes) that make up three coordinated outfits. To get started with the kids clothing subscription box, just select your child’s gender and answer a few questions about their clothing preferences (or those you want to set for them), along with what shops they typically get clothes from. Then choose how often you want a delivery (with options for every four, six, or twelve weeks), and keep in mind that you can skip a month, pause indefinitely, or cancel the service whenever you want. There is no upfront styling fee, returns and exchanges are free, and you only have to pay for the items you keep. Of course, if that sounds too fussy, you can also just pick and choose a few items directly from the Kidpik shop.

Rent Designer Duds: Rent the Runway

If you were one of those kids that spent your childhood thumbing through glossy back-issues of Vogue to see the latest works of art from Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and Chanel (and if those price tags still give you a mild heart attack when you see them), don’t despair. With Rent the Runway (starts at $69 per month), you can now rent multiple amazing pieces every month. With designers like Gucci, Proenza Schouler, Helmut Lang, Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta, and Moschin, you can rock the streets like Christy Turlington rocked the 90s.

Rent the Runway offers three membership plans that’ll get you access to an always-rotating selection of designer clothes and accessories. The least expensive plan starts at $69 per month, and lets you rent four items at a time from over 10,000 styles and 400 designers. At this tier, you’ll have access to items worth up to $350 each (and your total shipment worth up to $1,400), and you can swap out one item you don’t like. The next tier starts at $99 per month and is also for four pieces at a time, but you get two swaps. This tier also gives you access to over 15,000 items and 650 designers, with individual items worth up to $3,000 each and your shipment total as much as $5,000. The last tier is $159 per month, and it’s honestly the best deal overall. It’s still limited to four items at a time with access to the same quantity of items and designers as the middle tier, but you’ll have unlimited swaps and each individual shipment total can possibly exceed $10,000. With a higher total order value, unlimited swaps, and the most access to items and designers, this is the plan that’s mostly likely to get you the best items from the best designers.

Membership also gets you rental insurance for minor tears and spills, free dry cleaning, fast shipping (like two-days-or-less fast), easy prepaid returns, and best of all—if you love any of the items you rent, you can buy them (or at least most of them). Shipments can include everything clothing and accessories on the one-swap plan, or anything from weekend looks to special occasion attire including clothing, denim, handbags, sunglasses, and more on either the two-swap and unlimited plans. Rent the Runway has no return dates and it doesn’t just throw random pieces in the box—you can pick the stuff you want to wear. Oh, and one last thing—it also does one-time rentals in case you need the perfect little black dress for a special event.

Totally Rad T-Shirts: Wohven

Few things are better in life than a perfectly comfortable t-shirt, and Wohven (starts at $11 per month) totally gets that. Wohven offers t-shirt styles for women, children, and men that are simple, clean, and timeless, so they won’t become uninteresting like shirts based on fads, and they’ll look stylish for as long as you have them. All of Wohven’s t-shirts are pre-shrunk, fit true to size, and are made of combed ringspun cotton and polyester.

Each month Wohven will ship you one new shirt, with sizes ranging from small to 3XL. You can opt for one with a graphic design on it, or just a plain shirt in a color Wohven’s stylists choose, though you can decide whether you want a crew neck or a v-neck cut. It also has long sleeve options as well as options for women and kids. With this subscription you do pay for shipping, but it looks to only be two dollars. Shirts are delivered on the 15th of each month, and you can modify or stop your subscription whenever you want without penalty.

Puts the Undies in Fundies: MeUndies

When was the last time you bought yourself a new pair of underwear? Has it been a while? No judgment from us, but if it has been a while, consider getting yourself a new pair each month from MeUndies (starts at $14 per month). It offers tons of comfortable MicroModal styles for men and women in plain designs as well as some that are wacky; it also sells matching bralettes for the ladies so everything matches (though these don’t have a subscription option for no good reason—you have to buy them separately).

Women’s styles include thong, high-waisted cheeky, hipster, brief, bikini, and boyshort cuts for undies (and are all available in undie packs), and u-back, t-back, and triangle bralettes. Styles for guys include boxer brief (with or without fly), trunk, boxer, and brief (with an undie pack option as well). And just FYI, MeUndies also offers socks, apparel, and accessories. You can buy a few standalone pairs of undies from the shop, or get items regularly delivered with the subscription. To get started with that, just tell MeUndies what style, cut, size, and color you want, (or you can add on multiple pairs), and they’ll take it from there. Everything ships with a money-back guarantee, and you can skip a month whenever you need.

Prime Picks: Amazon Prime Wardrobe

Amazon Prime users have yet another perk at their fingertips: Prime Wardrobe (free, with Prime). With this service, you can choose up to eight items at a time from clothing, shoes, jewelry, and accessory categories, and you’ll have a full week to try them on and decide whether to keep them or send them back. As with the other subscription boxes, you will only be charged for the items you keep. Of course, Amazon makes it easy to shop for items for women, men, kids, as well as babies, and you can also look through the latest arrivals.

Amazon also has Personal Shopper—a feature within Prime Wardrobe (for $4.99 per month for one styling) that’s a styling service for women’s fashion. With this, you’ll see curated picks just for you according to your tastes, budget, and occasion (which you can detail in the initial style quiz), and you can choose eight items from your stylist’s picks to try at home for seven days. You can continue to tailor your preferences each month so you get better picks, and you can preview them before they ship. Though the service is currently only available for women’s clothing, Amazon is planning on expanding the service out for men’s clothing soon.