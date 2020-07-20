Amazon’s Fire Sale Discounts Fire Tablets, Fire TV Boxes, and Kindles up to $50

Amazon’s first-party Fire hardware has been a godsend for people who want low-priced tech at pretty decent quality. Today the company is offering a smattering of its first-party Fire HD tablets and Fire TV set-top boxes at some steep discounts off their already-low sticker prices. Well, they’d be sticker prices if Amazon had stickers, anyway.

Let’s talk tablets first. The bottom-rung Fire 7 tablet, seven inches with just one gig of RAM and 16GB of storage, is $15 off. That brings the full price down to just $35. The Fire HD 8 is a pretty huge step up in terms of creature comforts thanks to an HD screen, USB-C charging, 32GB of storage, and a much faster processor. It’s $30 off, for a price of $60.

The Fire HD 8 Plus boosts RAM to 3GB and adds wireless charging, which is great for FireOS’s Show Mode, which turns the tablet into an Alexa device with a big screen. The Fire HD 8 Plus is normally $110, but it’s on sale for $80 today. Finally, Amazon’s biggest tablet is the Fire HD 10, with a 10-inch 1080p display, but oddly just 2GB of RAM and lacking wireless charging. It’s usually $150, but today it’s on sale for an even $100.The Kids Edition of the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 10, which come with a squishy case and special software, are also on sale.

If you need Amazon (and a bunch of other apps) on your TV, then check out the Fire TV collection. The Fire TV Stick 4K dongle is $15 off today, and at $35, it’s actually cheaper than the standard (non-4K) model. The Fire TV Cube, which is basically a combination of an Alexa smart speaker and the aforementioned 4K Stick, is $100. That’s $20 off the normal price.

If all those games and movies are making your head spin, you might be interested in Amazon’s Kindle e-readers. Today the standard Kindle is $20 off, just $70, while the upgraded and waterproof Kindle Paperwhite drops from $120 to $100.

These deals are marked as “limited time” and listed on the Amazon Gold Box page, which generally means they’re around for today only.