Reimagined FOX Sports App Shows Bonus Camera Angles During Live Games

Say goodbye to outdated sports apps. The redesigned FOX Sports app is what you were hoping for when you first bought a smartphone. It offers daily sports coverage, livestreamed games (with a cable subscription), bonus camera angles, and a customizable feed, all in one clean interface. FOX Sports is also updating its website to coincide with the mobile redesign.

FOX Sports describes its updated app as “Evolved Storytelling.” It gives fans an interactive approach to live sports where camera feeds and analysis are controlled by the viewer, not the TV network.

Bonus Cams is probably the biggest feature of the new FOX Sports app. Select games and events, starting with July 25th’s MLB quadruple-header, will include secondary camera angles and perspectives to flick between. According to FOX, Watch Parties are a prominent feature of Bonus Cams and provide additional commentary and sports insight.

The redesigned app also emphasizes news, scores, and stats. A new Stories feature shows you essential daily sports topics, while an updated (and much easier to navigate) score and schedule system is available at the press of a button. Fans can personalize their experience with news and states through a Favorites system and the FOX Sports Explore tab.

You can download the redesigned FOX Sports app on iOS or Android, or visit the updated website at FOXSports.com.