AccuWeather Gets a Clean Dark Sky-Inspired Redesign

AccuWeather is testing a major UI redesign and updated features that might appeal to estranged Dark Sky users. The new UI is minimal, easy on the eyes, and puts the AccuWeather Minutecast dial front and center. Real Feel is more accurate than ever, and ratings for wind, humidity, allergens, and UV are more straightforward.

Using the updated AccuWeather app is a joy. It’s a lot easier to navigate than its predecessor, and its proprietary AccuWeather Minutecast dial makes it easy to understand the day’s weather at a glance. It also looks fantastic and offers users a light mode, a blue-ish dark mode, and a full “black” mode that reminds us of Dark Sky (and saves battery on OLED devices).

The updated AccuWeather app is slowly rolling out for Android and iOS devices. But it may take some time for the update to head your way. If you want to update right now, you could always sign up for the AccuWeather beta program on Google Play (sorry iPhone people, you gotta wait for the update to come naturally).