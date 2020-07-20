SignalWire Work Wants to Virtualize the Entire Office

At this point in the pandemic, video conferencing is old hat. But that came with growing pains, as initially services like Google Duo had small participant limits, and Zoom ran into security issues. SignalWire Work wants to change the game, with a browser-based client that handles your entire office.

SignalWire may not be a household name, but chances are you’ve relied on the company’s work without knowing it. SignalWire created freeSWITCH, an open-source telecom stack that powers Ring, Netflix, Amazon, and others. Now the company is launching its own video communication platform called SignalWire Work.

Unlike Zoom and other solutions, you don’t need to download software for SignalWire Work. It works directly out of your browser. And chances are, it can handle all your needs. Out of the gate, you can have 100 users in a call.

But that’s not the only thing that sets it apart. Much like Slack has channels so you can switch to different discussions, SignalWire Work has rooms. In a real office, you might use conference rooms for different conversations and teams, and SignalWire Work does the same thing, but virtually.

You can see open rooms along with who is in them, and join on the fly. That’ll save time and prevent you from setting up a new room every time a particular group needs to meet. And while you could save a Google Meet link for later use, it’s easier to fire up the SignalWire Work software, find the existing “Marketing Team” room and join. You can lock or close rooms for private meets as well, preventing anyone from entering without permission.

SingalWire Work premiers today and does have a 30-day free trial. From there, pricing depends on how many users you want to support. Since it is browser-based, it should work on nearly any device, even phones and tablets.