LEGO’s Playable Piano Teaser Will Pluck on Your Heart Strings

Soon you’ll be able to build your own miniature playable concert grand piano thanks to a build idea from LEGO superfan SleepyCow. The impressive set is built from 2,798 bricks and has accurate mechanics that work just like a real piano.

SleepyCow’s suggested set includes a height-adjustable piano bench, a removable music stand, a lid you can prop up, and realistic piano wheels. The keyboard is removable, and each of its 25 keys connects to their own hammer and can be affected by the working pedals. The lid for the keyboard can open and close as well, and it even has a soft close feature so you won’t have to worry about any LEGO concert pianists losing their fingers. And if there aren’t any pianists around, there’s no need to worry: it has a self-playing function (by PowerFunction) that lets the keys play differing rhythms and tempos.

In the idea phase, this piano set didn’t actually make any noise, and unfortunately, LEGO’s teaser trailer for the set didn’t provide any clarification on this either. However, we’re hoping that the final product will somehow, either through a music block or via an app. LEGO often makes changes to the overall design between the Idea stage and final release. The most recent update on the imaginative set was on September 26, 2019 stating that the final design, pricing, and release date are still up in the air. The fun little set lets you see the inner workings of a piano as it plays, and will make for a challenging build once it’s released!