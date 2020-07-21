Google’s Nest Hub Is the First Smart Display to Gain Netflix Support

Google’s Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are the first smart displays to work with Netflix. Starting today, you can use voice commands to pull up Netflix on your Nest Hub or cast Netflix to your Hub from your phone.

Google is also experimenting with gestures for Netflix on the Nest Hub Max. You can play/pause video on the Nest Hub Max by looking into its camera and holding up your hand. This gesture doesn’t work on the smaller Nest Hub, which lacks a camera.

Netflix integration is just another reason to buy a Google Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max. They aren’t just smart home controllers, they’re also digital photo frames, kitchen companions, and miniature streaming TVs with Chromecast capabilities. The Nest Hub Max also supports video calls through Google Duo or Meet, so you can go hands-free while talking to the family.

We don’t know when (or if) Netflix is coming to Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays. If you’re not sure whether to buy a Google or Amazon smart display, I suggest waiting to see if Netflix comes to to Echo Show.