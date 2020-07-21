LG’s Velvet 5G Comes to the US on July 22nd, Starting With AT&T

Manufacturers and carriers are going to be pushing 5G phones hard from here on out, as more advanced networking is one of the few points of distinction for modern phones. Take LG, for example: long playing second (or third, fourth, fifth?) fiddle in the US market, the Korean manufacturer is hoping its Velvet 5G phone can make a splash.

The Velvet 5G is a midrange phone, itself notable for offering 5G wireless, with a price starting at $600. It’s using the Snapdragon 765 5G system-on-a-chip, the same one seen in the new OnePlus Nord. It’s packing 6GB of RAM and a generous 128GB of storage, plus a MicroSD card slot. The 1080p OLED screen is sizeable at 6.8 inches, and it uses a centered notch for the camera.

Speaking of cameras: the front-facing one is 15 megapixels, with a triple-sensor on the back: 48MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP depth sensor. Hiding inside is a 4300mAh battery. Other notable specs include IP68 water resistance, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Android 10 out of the box. While the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack (yay!) it omits wireless charging (boo!).

The Velvet is a looker, with a curvy screen and a cylindrical appearance. It’ll be available in four colors: silver, white, grey, and a splashy red, though which colors you can choose will depend on what your carrier offers. AT&T is the first carrier to sell it starting tomorrow, and will offer it at half off ($300 or $10 a month for 30 months) for new subscribers. LG says it’ll come to T-Mobile and Verizon “later this summer,” covering all three major US carriers now that T-Mo and Sprint have tied the knot.