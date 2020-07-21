‘Rocket League’ Is Going Free to Play on All Platforms

After five years of unending popularity, Rocket League is going free to play. Psyonix says that free to play begins later this summer, coinciding with a huge Rocket League update, cross-platform support, and the release of Rocket League on the Epic Games store.

The upcoming Rocket League update is the “biggest one yet.” We don’t know about any gameplay updates, but we do know that Psyonix is implementing full cross-platform support through Epic games accounts. You can finally share your Rocket Pass progress and Competitive rank between your PC, Switch, PS4, and whatever other platforms you use for Rocket League.

According to Psyonix, everyone who played Rocket League online before the launch of free to play will inherit Legacy status. Here are the perks that come with Legacy status:

All Rocket League-branded DLC released before free to play

“Est. 20XX” title that displays the first year you played Rocket League

200+ Common items upgraded to “Legacy” quality

Golden Cosmos Boost

Dieci-Oro Wheels

Huntress Player Banner

People who played Rocket League before this announcement will also receive the Faded Cosmos Boost.

Sadly, Epic Games and Psyonix are pulling Rocket League from the Steam store. Steam gamers who own Rocket League will continue to receive updates and cross-platform support, but PC gamers who plan to play the game for free will have to do it through Epic (or a game console).