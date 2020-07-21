X
‘The Last Airbender’ Sequel, ‘Legend of Korra’ Is Coming to Netflix

Josh Hendrickson
Korra from 'Legend of Korra' standing on a bridge.
Fans of Nickelodeon’s Avatar series rejoice! Netflix announced today that The Legend of Korra is coming to the streaming service. You’ll be able to watch the show starting on August 14 in the U.S.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a nearly perfect series that everyone should watch. It’s already on Netflix, and if you haven’t checked it out yet, that’s the first thing you should do after reading this article. But one of the principles of the show’s mythology is that eventually, the avatar passes on and is reborn as another person.

The Legend of Korra explores that facet. It takes place 70 years after the events of the original series. Sadly, Aang passed on, and the cycle of the avatar began again. Korra (voiced by Janet Varney), a water bender, is the new avatar, and when the series starts, she’s mastered water, earth, and fire bending.

The show has its fans and detractors. While Last Airbender starred mostly children under the age of 16, Legend of Korra focuses on people in their late teens and adulthood. Last Airbender has many laughs, and frankly filler episodes. Korra is more serious and tightly scripted.

Korra from 'Legend of Korra" bending fire and water.
It’s a change in tone that not everyone liked. But the heart is still there, and the artwork is beautiful, the music fantastic. Korra doesn’t when every battle, but she does change the world in dramatic ways and leads as an avatar. She’s the avatar who fire bends first and asks questions later, but often that means she gets a lot done—if not with some explosions along the way.

If you wanted to watch Legend of Korra, you needed to subscribe to CBS All Access. But Netflix picked up Last Airbender already and is working on a live-action version of that show. Adding Legend of Korra feels like a natural fit. You’ll be able to stream the show starting August 14.

