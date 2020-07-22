Google Wants to Help You Buy a Home or Refinance Your Loan

Buying a home is a confusing, stressful process. To make it a bit easier, Google and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) teamed up to craft a mortgage guide for homeowners. Googling “mortgage” now brings up a panel full of information, including a mortgage guide, calculator, and information on mortgage relief.

Google divides its new mortgage panel into a series of tabs. The Overview tab covers basic credit-related terms like “APR” and “equity,” while the Process tab gives you a step-by-step guide to buying a home. Tabs for calculating your mortgage rate give you an idea of what you’ll pay for a home before you sit down to pick out a loan.

Because of record-low mortgage rates, Google is also including tabs for mortgage News, Refinancing info, and Relief sources in its mortgage panel. These tabs link to websites with mortgage news and advice for refinancing your loan.

The Google mortgage panel is only available when you look up “mortgage” on your smartphone. It isn’t available on desktop yet, and it’s exclusive to potential home-buyers in the US.