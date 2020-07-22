Samsung’s New Galaxy Z Flip 5G Will Cost $1,449.99

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone is an interesting beast. It’s a full-sized smartphone. But it’s also a clamshell-like flip phone. It’s big, and it’s pocketable. But it didn’t have 5G support, until now. Samsung will release the Galaxy Flip 5G on August 7th for $1,449.99.

Not much has changed between the original Galaxy Z Flip and its 5G variant. On the outside, you’d be hardpressed to find any differences. But internally, there are a couple of upgrades.

First up, Samsung added 5G radios, of course, though you’ll need to be in an area with 5G service for that to matter. Samsung also bumped up the processor to a faster Snapdragon 865 Plus. And finally, the company upgraded the price—you’ll pay about $70 more for the 5G version than the standard version.

The original Galaxy Z Flip isn’t going away, and it won’t see a price drop either. Pick the one that makes sense for you (probably neither if you want a durable phone). Rumors are already flowing of an upcoming sequel to the Galaxy Z Flip, so it’s not too surprising that this 5G variant didn’t get any real changes. You can buy the phone in two colors, “Mystic Gray” and “Mystic Bronze.” Based on the company’s descriptions, the “Mystic” bit seems to be a matte finish.

Samsung says the Galaxy Z flip will ship on August 7th, and it will offer both carrier and unlocked versions. You can grab it for AT&T and T-Mobile in the U.S., and you can buy it through Samsung’s website, Best Buy, and Amazon.