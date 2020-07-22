X
Facebook Messenger Will Get New Privacy Settings

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Facebook Messenger plans to introduce new privacy settings to lock down who can message you. Soon you can prevent people from messaging or calling you at all or always shunt them to the requests box. Facebook is also introducing App Lock to protect your private messages better.

App Lock is a simple (and optional) addition to Messenger. The idea is, you may need to let a family member or friend borrow your phone. But that doesn’t mean you want them to see your private messages. With App Lock turned on, you’ll have to fingerprint or face authentication to unlock the Messenger app.

The feature uses the phone’s security settings, which means Facebook doesn’t get access to your fingerprint or face profiles. Facebook says the feature is rolling out to users now.

The company plans to offer new privacy settings in the future as well. When that update releases, you’ll have more control over who can message you. Facebook says “you can decide who can message or call you directly, who goes to your requests folder, and who can’t message or call you at all.” The new settings will resemble Instagram’s privacy settings.

Facebook didn’t say when the new privacy settings would arrive, only that it would share more details soon.

Source: Facebook

