Pre-Order the Motorola Edge Today for a $500 ‘Limited Time’ Price

With a release date of July 31, Motorola’s unlocked flagship Edge is now available for pre-order for a stunningly low price of $499.99. The phone was originally introduced with a $699.99 price tag, so this discount is for pre-orders only and will go back to regular pricing when the phone releases July 31st.

Motorola’s Edge and Edge+ phones were originally announced back in April, and together marked the company’s return to flagship territory from a long-time focus on budget phones. The phones will both run Android 10 out of the box, support 5G, and have triple camera arrays. The Edge is the humbler version of the two devices but is still an undeniably impressive mid-range phone.

Specs for the Edge look comparable to the Edge+, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and fast-charging supported 4,500mAh battery that can go as long as two full days before needing another charge. The phone’s impressive 6.7-inch FHD OLED display wraps around the edge of the phone (hence its name), and can run at 90Hz or at 60Hz if you want to conserve battery life.

It’s got a headphone jack and dual speakers on the bottom of the phone as well. Perhaps the phone’s biggest bragging points are its cameras. It has a 25MP front-facing camera, and on the rear cameras include a 64MP sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide angle and Macro Vision, and an 8MP telephoto, as well as a time of flight sensor.

Given its robust list of specs, the Motorola Edge is a stellar mid-range phone option, especially at such a low price. You can pre-order the Edge today on Motorola’s site, on Amazon, at B&H Photo, or at Best Buy.