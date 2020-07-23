Plex Wants to Give Everyone Live TV for Free

Plex, one of the best-looking streaming options for all your legally acquired content, has been on a roll expanding its offerings. And while you’ve been able to watch local live TV for a while, that required a digital antenna and tuner. If that’s too much, we have good news for you. Plex is rolling out free Live TV, globally—no hardware required.

At launch, Plex plans to offer over 80 channels to watch. And while they’re not quite like your traditional local TV channels, the company does have plenty of interesting options. You can check out news on Reuters TV and Yahoo Finance channel. If you’re feeling creative, tune in to the Bob Ross channel. Plex even has kids channels an sports channels covered.

Toon Goggles, one of the kids channels on offer, will Angry Birds, Talking Tom, Om Nom, Gummy Bears, and more. And fubo Sports Network will show live games and original programming. If you’re into anime, Plex has you covered, and if you think aliens are out there, check out the Unidentified channel.

The channels are free, though they are ad-supported, and you don’t need any special hardware to get started—just a free Plex account. If you have a digital antenna and tuner, you can use it to get your local TV stations. Some channels have global and U.S.-specific programming, but the vast majority are available in all 220 countries Plex serves. You can get started today over at Plex’s website.