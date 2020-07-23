Watch Today’s Xbox Series X Games Showcase at 12 PM ET

We know what the Xbox Series X looks like, we know its specs, but still don’t know what games will launch alongside the console. That’s set to change today at 12 PM ET during the Xbox Series X Games Showcase, where Microsoft will unveil its next-gen games and give us a first look at Halo Infinite.

Like Sony’s PS5 Showcase last month, today’s Xbox Series X showcase is likely to include a mess of Xbox-exclusive titles. Psychonauts 2 and Everwild may make an appearance, alongside unannounced games from the 15 independent studios that Microsoft gobbled up over the last year.

Some hopeful fans speculate that Microsoft might unveil Fable 4, Perfect Dark 3, or a new Banjo-Kazooie game during its showcase. But if your dreams don’t come true, at least you’ll get the chance to see how next-gen adaptations for games like Forza Horizons 4 look on the new Xbox.

You can catch the Xbox Series X Games Showcase on Youtube today at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, or tune in an hour early to catch Geoff Keighley’s pre-show stream.